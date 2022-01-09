Gunfire erupts in shopping center parking lot near Irmo, Columbia line

No injuries have been reported though multiple shots were reportedly fired in front of the Food Lion on Sunday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say an argument led to gunfire right in front of an often busy shopping center on Sunday morning.

According to Lt. Pegram with the department, the call came in around 11 a.m. outside a shopping center News19 has identified as the Kennerly Place Shopping Center along Broad River Road.

Pegram said that based on their investigation so far, police believe two suspects had gotten into an argument at one of the businesses at the shopping center when that disagreement spilled outside into the parking lot.

Police believe the two then got into their cars but ended up shooting at one another. Despite evidence of multiple shots being fired, police haven't received any reports of injuries. There was, however, some property damage.

Police don't have any information to release, yet, regarding a description of the suspects. And surveillance at one of the larger locations at the shopping center, the Food Lion supermarket, didn't pick up the incident, Lt. Pegram said.