x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Columbia Police investigate gunfire in The Vista, shooting victim arriving at hospital

The initial call of shots fired in the 900 block of Gervais Street was followed by a report of a gunshot victim arriving at an area hospital.
Credit: WBNS-10TV
File photo

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating gunfire in a popular commercial and restaurant district along with a shooting victim who arrived at an area hospital around the same time.

Columbia Police said that officers initially responded to the 900 block of Gervais Street, an address in Columbia's "The Vista," to reports of shots fired and property damage around 2:30 a.m. 

Officers were still investigating when emergency dispatchers reported that a male shooting victim had arrived at a local hospital with a wound to the lower body.

Police haven't said how severe the man's injuries are. A spokesperson said police are confident the gunfire on Gervais Street and the gunshot victim are directly related.

In a statement on Saturday morning, police said the investigation is still underway. Police said they would release more information when it becomes available.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

State rests their case in the Greg Leon murder trial

Before You Leave, Check This Out