Gunfire leads to investigation off Hard Scrabble Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating gunfire that occurred off Hard Scrabble Road on Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the department said the incident occurred around 4 a.m. in the 300 block of Rice Meadow Way. When deputies arrived, they found shell casings in the parking lot but said there had been no reported injuries. Authorities said two vehicles reportedly left the scene as deputies arrived.

The spokesperson declined to name the location but said deputies were working with the establishments to "prevent any further incidents from occurring."