Gunfire into Orangeburg County home, high-speed chase lead to arrest of several teens

All but one of the suspects is a juvenile.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is reporting that several teens have been taken into custody - many of them juveniles - following a violent Wednesday morning in Cope.

According to a statement from Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, four juveniles and a 19-year-old are facing charges for opening fire on a home and then trying to escape at high speed.

The sheriff said that none of the bullets ultimately hit an intended target, but a warrant and additional information provided by the sheriff's office suggest that all suspects now in custody now face charges of discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, a Department of Natural Resources began pursuing a vehicle that was traveling at high speed. The officer also noticed that each of the people inside was wearing ski masks. Ultimately the sheriff's office and its special operations unit joined the pursuit which came to an end along Cannon Bridge Road.

The suspects jumped out of the vehicle but were ultimately found. The sheriff's office said the only adult among the arrested suspects was 19-year-old Frankey Tyler Jr. The rest were juveniles with two just 13, one 15, and another 16.