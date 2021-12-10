Gunfire outside Chapin Publix under investigation, police say

While there were no injuries, police still classified the gunfire as a 'shooting incident.'

CHAPIN, S.C. — Chapin Police are working to gather more details after a shooting in a supermarket parking lot on Thursday evening.

According to a statement from police released on Friday, the shooting happened in the evening hours of the previous day at 1235 Chapin Road - the address of the Publix Super Market at Chapin Crossing.

While the department did classify this gunfire as a shooting incident, they reported no one injured. Police Chief Thomas Griffin confirmed to News19 that the incident occurred in the parking lot of the store.

And while many details are still unclear, police believe the shooting was an isolated incident with "no perceived threat to the public."