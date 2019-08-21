COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Irmo earlier this month that left two dead and one person injured.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said investigators tracked down the suspect in Atlanta. The suspect was identified as Kevin Green the Third, 19. He was charged with two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

The incident happened on Forestview Circle, which is just off Broad River Road in the Irmo area, around 9:15 p.m. August 8. Deputies were called to the scene after three people were shot.

According to Sheriff Lott, the shooting incident involved marijuana.

Carlos Bethel, 18, of Irmo, died on August 14 due to complications from gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to Richland County coroner Gary Watts.

The first victim died the day of the shooting. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified that person as Tyson Angelo Anderson, 19, of Irmo. An autopsy indicated that Anderson died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

During the news conference, Sheriff Lott stated that these deaths were the 8th and 9th in Richland County this year, about a fifty percent drop from previous years. Three of those murders have not been solved.

"The community is sick and tired of what's going on with the young people and guns and murders going on," Lott said.

Sheriff Lott also noted that the RCSD has been focusing on closing clubs where shootings happened, along with concentrating on the five percent they believe commits 80 percent of the crimes.

"Guns, drugs and gangs will end you up in one of two places, either the cemetery or in the prison," said Sheriff Lott.

According to Sheriff Lott, the RCSD is fully staffed, with no openings in their 713 deputy positions.

"The fact that we are able to keep our ranks full, that we have deputies on the street, we have investigators working, we have specialized unites, I think that goes a long way the reduction that we are seeing this year," Sheriff Lott said.

Though Sheriff Lott says that they can see the numbers have improved, the issue still exists. Sheriff Lott says that the community and Sheriff's Department are factors in the lowering of these deaths.

"I don't want us to get caught up in just talking about statistics. that's cold, I think that's very cold to talk about a victim as a statistic," Sheriff Lott said. "We need to talk about these are people, these are victims, people in our community that we're losing."

"It's unfortunate that we've got young poeple between the age of 14 to 28 that are living and dying by the gun, and this is just an example of that," Sheriff Lott said.