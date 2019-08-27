ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A second man has been charged in connection with a Santee burglary where cash and weapons were stolen.

“This individual is the second of two subjects who were developed as suspects in this particular burglary,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’re in the process now of attempting to locate this stolen property.”

D’Angelo High, 22, has been charged with one count each of first-degree burglary and grand larceny.

Iquan Collier, 18, of Santee, was also charged with first-degree burglary and grand larceny on Friday with a bond being set at $20,000 cash or surety.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a Santee residence on August 20 when the home owners reported someone had forced entry into their home.

According to the report, the victim noticed that someone had come into her home after removing removing the A/C from the window in the front bedroom.

The owners said money, food and firearms, including handguns and long guns, were taken.

Witnesses told investigators they had seen the subjects fleeing the home with what looked like shotguns.

If convicted, both High and Collier face up to life in prison.