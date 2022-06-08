Guns stolen from Harbison Walmart, suspect arrested

27-year-old suspect faces multiple charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to incidents involving the theft of long guns from the Walmart in Harbison. Officers also says he's accused of taking multiple key fobs from Love Buick GMS on Saturn Parkway on Tuesday, June 7.

Anthony Bockus has been arrested and charged by Columbia Police Department (CPD) with Second Degree Burglary, Malicious Injury to Real Property and Petit Larceny after they say he remained inside the Walmart Supercenter at 360 Harbison Boulevard on June 7 and stole multiple long guns from an enclosed glass case.

Police say on that same day Also on Tuesday, at some point Bockus allegedly broke into Love Buick GMS on Saturn Parkway and stole multiple key fobs to vehicles. He is charged with Second Degree Burglary, Malicious Injury to Real Property, and Grand Larceny for that incident.