GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — When Jalen Bridgewaters allegedly stuck his gun under the protective glass on a convenience store counter, he probably expected to leave with money.

Instead, he left without the cash - or his gun.

Police said the clerk at a Shell gas station on Satellite Boulevard didn't give his would-be attacker time to react when he immediately went for the gun. He then wrestled it away from Bridgewaters and then pointed it at him through a communication port in the glass.

Police said the suspect became frustrated and demanded the clerk give back the gun. Surveillance video shows an argument but the clerk wouldn't return the gun. Police said Bridgewaters left and became the subject of a pursuit but they ultimately caught him.

Jalen Bridgewaters

Gwinnett County Police

Now, investigators believe he's tied to six other robberies along with two other men. Three of those robberies happened on Oct. 6 in Lilburn and the rest were on Oct. 21 in Duluth. Authorities said 18-year-old Nicholas Abreu of Norcross was arrested in connection with the first three robberies and 22-year-old Emmanuel Craig of Norcross was arrested for the others.

Each was charged with two counts of armed robbery by Gwinnett Police. Bridgewaters faces multiple counts of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment.

Emmanuel Craig and Nicholas Abreu

Gwinnett County Police Department

