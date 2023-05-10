63-year-old hammer attack survivor says suspect needs help, not punishment

She believes the man who allegedly threatened to kill her is a lost soul and says she sees many like him on public transit.

SEATTLE — The 63-year-old woman who survived an attacker armed with a hammer is speaking out as police have not arrested a suspect.

The incident happened at the Beacon Hill station last Thursday shortly before 4 p.m. when a man allegedly struck two people with a hammer before escaping.

Elvia Salas Buenrostoro was on the receiving end of the attack and said she got a concussion and three broken ribs.

“I did not expect him to have a reaction like that,” she said a week after she was attacked.

“I feel very sorry for the state he was in. If this happened to another person, I’d say punish the attacker. No, I don’t have that in my heart because I think that he - I don’t know who he is who he might be - but I think that he has something very big in his mind, or in his heart that made him do this,” Salas Buenrostoro said in Spanish.



Salas Buenrostoro spent three decades cleaning houses and moved here from Mexico. She said that another man in a wheelchair, Doug Krogel, tried to stop her attacker. That man was also hit and sent to the hospital. Both are now out of the hospital and recovering at home.

One year ago, the 63-year-old woman was unable to keep working after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor. Since then, she’s rebuilding her strength. Salas Buenrostoro said this attack will slow down her recovery, but won’t stop her.

“We want to be able to go about our lives with freedom and in peace,” Salas Buenrostoro said.

Police said after the attacks the suspect got back on the train heading north.