Hampton County Sheriff releases incident report in Alex Murdaugh shooting case

The report lists 'attempted murder' as the crime.

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Hampton County Sheriff's Office has released the incident report from the Sept. 4 shooting involving Alex Murdaugh.

The bare-bones report says deputies were dispatched to Old Salkehatchie Highway in the Varnville area of Hampton County.

There are no times filled in on the Dispatch Date/Time section of the report, the time of arrival or departure of law enforcement.

The reports say there is no visible injury to the victim and there was no indication that the victim was using alcohol or drugs. No description of the suspected shooter was provided, but the incident report lists "attempted murder" at the top of the form.

The complete report narrative -- the responding officer's summary of events -- reads:

"On September 4th, 2021 Hampton County Sheriffs Office Deputies were dispatched to Old Salkehatchie Highway in the Varnville area of Hampton County in reference to a shooting incident. While enroute Deputies learned the victim, later identified as Alex Murdaugh, had been shot in the head, and was being flown out from a landing zone on Charleston Highway (Varnville) to the hospital. Corporal Henderson met with the victim before he was flown out, while I, Sergeant White, secured the scene of the crime until HCSO and SLED investigators arrived. Further investigation required."