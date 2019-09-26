COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Hampton County woman is being accused of taking over $300,000 from the place where she worked.

April Hadwin Shaffer, 50, has been charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent with value $10,000 or more for allegedly stealing a total of $317,338.78 from Wiggins and Son, Inc., in Estill. The business is a hardware store in the town.

According to the arrest warrant, in her position as bookkeeper, Hadwin Shaffer was responsible for making daily bank deposits for the business.

Hadwin Shaffer falsified the daily journals and ledgers to conceal cash thefts and altered many of the cash register tapes used to determine the total sales for each day by ripping off the bottom of the tapes, or by simply throwing the cash register tapes into the trash.

A forensic auditor was able to confirm the thefts based on Hadwin Shaffer's bank records and other financial records.

The Hampton County Sheriff's Office requested the SLED investigation; Hadwin Shaffer was booked in to the Hampton County Detention Center.