COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Harbison area nail salon was cited Friday after opening prior to when allowed, according to Columbia Police Department.

According to Jennifer Timmons, Luxury Nails and Spa in the Harbison area was cited on Friday for "illegal acts under SC Code of Law 16-7-10". She says the salon opened before they were supposed to.

Close-contact businesses like hair salons, barbershops and gyms are allowed to reopen on Monday, May 18 as part of the phased reopening of the state.