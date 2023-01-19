Harden Street store manager arrested, others cited in Five Points drug investigation

A store manager was arrested and two others have been cited following the search, which also involved SLED agents.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Multiple people have been charged with drug-related offenses following a search warrant served at a Five Points store on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Columbia Police Department, officers along with agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division searched Crowntown Cannabis located at 610 Harden Street in the afternoon hours.

There, police said they found roughly 15 to 20 pounds of "green plant-like material believed to be marijuana" along with THC hash oil and edible samples. The items are now slated to be tested at a state lab.

Following the discovery, the manager of the store, 32-year-old Connie Jackson was charged with possession of hemp without a license and conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Two others were also cited for possession of hemp without a license.