Shaq offers support for HCSO deputy shot during traffic stop last week

Deputy Anderson was shot last week along Homestead Road by a man also accused of later shooting two more law enforcement officers and injuring another.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Joseph Anderson continues to recover after being shot last week during a traffic stop.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he visited Anderson in the hospital Monday and said he was in "good spirits" and was even smiling.

"He wanted me to convey his appreciation for the outpouring of support from our citizens, his agency teammates, and colleagues from all agencies," Gonzalez said in the social media post. "He asked for continued prayers for a speedy recovery."

One of Anderson's supporters is former NBA basketball player Shaquille O'Neal. The sheriff said Shaq sent Anderson a personal video wishing him all the best.

"Great gesture by Shaq and much appreciated," Gonzalez said.

Anderson was shot on Aug. 16 along Homestead Road by a man also accused of shooting two more law enforcement officers and injuring another.

The day Anderson was shot, he was flown to the hospital in critical condition. He immediately underwent surgery at Memorial Hermann, where he continues to recover.

Anderson is 29 and has been with HCSO for about a year and three months. According to Commissioner Adrian Garcia, he has a twin brother and is engaged.

Terran Green is the suspect accused of shooting Anderson. The day after shooting Anderson, he allegedly injured three more law enforcement officers as they were closing in on him.

He was finally arrested after an hourslong standoff in Atascocita.

Green appeared in court for the first time Monday. He faces four counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer. Green was already out on bond for violent offenses, and on Monday, a judge gave him no bond for the most recent charges. He'll remain behind bars for now.