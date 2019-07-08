COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Police are searching for the man who asked a woman to help him look for his lost dog then assaulted her in College Park, Maryland on Wednesday.

The suspect came up to the victim on Guilford Drive and Rowalt Drive and asked her to look for his lost dog and then he grabbed her.

Another man who was in the same area called out to the suspect and then the suspect ran away.

Police are reminding the public to use caution when approached by strangers asking for assistance.

If you see anything suspicious, please call the police immediately.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

