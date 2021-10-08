Man killed, deputy wounded after shooting at Indian Land apartment complex, SLED says

A search warrant execution ended with shots exchanged between a Lancaster County deputy and an invidual, according to state agents.

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A man has died and a Lancaster County deputy is wounded after gunfire erupted at an apartment complex in Indian Land on Friday, according to South Carolina state law enforcement agents.

Initial details were scarce, but WCNC Charlotte was first tipped off to the scene at the Court on Redstone complex off of U.S. 521 around 7:30 p.m. We were later able to confirm that a coroner with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office was on scene minutes later.

Eventually, agents with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed a deputy with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office was trying to handle a search warrant at a residence in the complex tied to a missing persons investigation. However, SLED said an armed man at the residence took aim at the deputy, wounding the deputy. The armed man, however, was also shot and died at the scene.

SLED reports the deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment, and further investigation is ongoing. The agency also notes this shooting marks the 30th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina so far in 2021. In 2020, SLED said there were 49 officer-involved shootings in the state, with one incident tied to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

