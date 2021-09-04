York County deputies say Robert Shook was finishing up HVAC work at Dr. Robert Lesslie's house when he was shot multiple times by former NFL player Phillip Adams.

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — The family of Robert Shook, the sole survivor in the deadly shooting at the Rock Hill home of a prominent ER doctor, continues to battle critical injuries after being shot six times Wednesday afternoon.

According to York County deputies, Shook and his co-worker, James Lewis, were finishing up an HVAC job at the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie when former NFL player Phillip Adams shot them, as well as Dr. Lesslie's wife and two grandchildren.

Shook, a Gaston County resident and an HVAC tech for GSM Services in Gastonia, was airlifted by paramedics to Charlotte, where he's since undergone multiple surgeries.

His cousin, Heather Thompson, said Shook isn't "out of the woods" just yet.

“He’s Superman. Shook strong.” | The sole survivor in Rock Hill’s tragic shooting Wednesday continues to fight through critical injuries. His strength, despite being shot six time’s, is responsible for the first 911 call deputies received. We speak to Robert Shook’s family @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/H8rkiLovCS — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) April 9, 2021

"I think the most important thing right now is that Rob makes it through," Thompson said. "That he pulls through, and he comes back home."

Shook is the father of three children, and Thompson described her cousin as a hard worker.

"He loves his kids," Thompson said. "He walks this earth and puts his work boots on every day for those three kids."

Despite being shot six times, Shook was still able to call his supervisor at GSM Services, who then made the first 911 call in the shooting.

"I just had one call me screaming that he had been shot," the 911 caller said. "The other technician has also been shot and not responsive."

Thompson said Shook's 13-year-old son came up with the phrase, "Shook Strong," to describe his father.

"He's Superman," Thompson said. "He's 'Shook Strong.'"