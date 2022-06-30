x
Crime

Two injured in high-speed chase through Richland County, deputies say

It all started around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when deputies say they tried to make a traffic stop for multiple traffic violations.
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A man is facing charges and two people were taken to the hospital after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in northeast Richland County on Thursday.

It all started around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when deputies say they tried to make a traffic stop for multiple traffic violations. Deputies say the suspect refused to stop and they pursued him.

The chase ultimately ended near Blythewood General Store at Farrow Road and Wilson Boulevard in Blythewood, where the driver struck another vehicle, according to deputies.

A high-speed pursuit ended right in front of our store at the corner of Wilson Blvd and Farrow Road with a collision! Traffic will be at a standstill for a while.

The driver and another person were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time. 

Deputies say Isaiah Burns is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and siren, reckless driving, felon in possession of a firearm, and drug charges. 

