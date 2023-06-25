High-speed DUI crash: South Carolina man rams patrol car, charged by Highway Patrol

Neither driver suffered any serious injuries despite the major crash, the sheriff's office said.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol has charged a man with driving under the influence for ramming a law enforcement vehicle at high speed, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday.

The sheriff's office said the crash happened around 5 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 278 - also known as Independence Boulevard. Based on early details in the investigation, the sheriff's department said a Volkswagen Tiguan SUV driven by 27-year-old Alan Paz-Yanez of Hilton Head had reached speeds of more than 100 mph when it hit the patrol car.

First responders took the deputy and Paz-Yanez to the hospital to treat minor injuries for which they've already been treated and released.

Following an investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the sheriff's office said, Paz-Yanez was charged with driving under the influence.