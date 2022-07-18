x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Three suspects charged with killing 17-year-old in Kershaw County

Police no longer think the motive in the case was road rage.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com
File

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County deputies have arrested three suspects in the shooting of a 17-year-old over the weekend and now say they no longer believe the crime was a case of road rage. 

Officers say they've charged 22-year-old Tory Eugene Keitt, Jr, 21-year-old Ti 'Yon Akeem Harriot, and 18-year-old Deshon Jakeef Kirkland with murder. Officers say more arrests are possible. 

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning on U.S. 1 (Jefferson Davis Highway) near Watts Hill Road northeast of Elgin.

Originally, officers said road rage may have been to blame. But in a statement on Monday, investigators say it was a targeted shooting but that the 17-year-old victim was not who the suspects were trying to hurt. 

According to Chief Deputy Tyrell Coleman, arriving deputies found a white Dodge Dart with three people of unspecified ages in it, and two of them were shot. The male victim died at the scene. A female victim was taken to an area emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg. 

Coroner David West confirmed to News19 that the victim in the case was a 17-year-old from the Cassatt area who is also a student of North Central High School. However, his office is not releasing the victim's name because he was a minor.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000. Tipsters can also email tips to investigations@kershaw.sc.gov or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers online or at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Kershaw 17-year-old dies in targeted shooting, not a 'road rage' incident