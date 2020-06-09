Fatal hit-and-run under investigation in Fairfield County

South Carolina Highway Patrol says vehicle struck, killed pedestrian on sidewalk early Sunday morning near Winnsboro

WINNSBORO, S.C. — M/Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reports law enforcement is investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred early Sunday morning in Fairfield County.

The collision occurred around 1 a.m. Sept. 6 when a vehicle struck a pedestrian on 11th Street near Maple Street about one-half mile south of Winnsboro.

According to reports, a vehicle, tentatively identified as a 2000-2005 Chevrolet Impala, was travelling west on 11th Street when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a pedestrian on the sidewalk and then left the scene.

The pedestrian died of injuries sustained in the collision.

The vehicle may have damage to the front end and headlights.