Fatal hit-and-run under investigation in Fairfield County

WINNSBORO, S.C. — M/Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reports law enforcement is investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred early Sunday morning in Fairfield County.
The collision occurred around 1 a.m. Sept. 6 when a vehicle struck a pedestrian on 11th Street near Maple Street about one-half mile south of Winnsboro.
According to reports, a vehicle, tentatively identified as a 2000-2005 Chevrolet Impala, was travelling west on 11th Street when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a pedestrian on the sidewalk and then left the scene.
The pedestrian died of injuries sustained in the collision.
The vehicle may have damage to the front end and headlights.
The incident is under investigation by SCHP.