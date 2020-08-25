Hit-and-run injures one in North Columbia

One person has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are investigating a hit-and-run, which they say has left one person critically injured.

Police say the incident happened at North Main and Columbia College Drive in North Columbia. A male victim has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers are investigating a hit and run incident involving a male victim a the corner of North Main and Columbia College Drive.

Happening now: #ColumbiaPDSC officers are investigating a hit & run incident involving a male victim at the intersection of N. Main & Columbia College Dr. The male has life-threatening injuries. EMS has taken him to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/RCKAsldrqv — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 25, 2020

Investigators are working to find video surveillance in the area as part of the investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: