Crime

Hit-and-run injures one in North Columbia

One person has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are investigating a hit-and-run, which they say has left one person critically injured.

Police say the incident happened at North Main and Columbia College Drive in North Columbia. A male victim has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers are investigating a hit and run incident involving a male victim a the corner of North Main and Columbia College Drive. 

Investigators are working to find video surveillance in the area as part of the investigation. 

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

