Hit-and-run claims woman's life in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is dead, and an investigation is underway following an overnight hit-and-run in Aiken County.
Coroner Darryl Ables said 50-year-old Angela K. Blackwell was walking along Old Edgefield Road in North Augusta when she was hit by a southbound vehicle. The driver didn't stop.
Authorities said the woman was walking in the area just before 9 p.m., and her body was found around 7:30 a.m. Authorities announced an autopsy will be performed in Newberry.
The coroner's office and the North Augusta Department of Public Safety are investigating the crash. No specifics were available regarding the vehicle's possible make, model, or color. Anyone with information about the case should contact police.