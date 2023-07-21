Hit-and-run claims woman's life in Aiken County

The coroner and the North Augusta Department of Public Safety are investigating the deadly incident.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is dead, and an investigation is underway following an overnight hit-and-run in Aiken County.

Coroner Darryl Ables said 50-year-old Angela K. Blackwell was walking along Old Edgefield Road in North Augusta when she was hit by a southbound vehicle. The driver didn't stop.

Authorities said the woman was walking in the area just before 9 p.m., and her body was found around 7:30 a.m. Authorities announced an autopsy will be performed in Newberry.