COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for the person who hit and killed a person walking near Interstate 77 in Columbia Monday morning.

The collisions happened around 7 a.m. at mile marker 12, which is at the Forest Drive exit. Troopers say the person was hit by the car, which kept going after the collision.

Troopers believe the suspect vehicle is a 2013 to 2018 Kia Forte 4-door sedan, silver in color. The vehicle may have damage to the right front and undercarriage.

If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-737-8340 or 1-800-768-1501, or you can call Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (274-6372).

You can also submit a web tip at to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on Submit a mobile tip by downloading the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android device.

A photo of a similar vehicle involved in the hit and run.

SCHP