Driver sought in Newberry hit-and-run, bicyclist dead

SC Highway Patrol searching for Nissan Altima involved in incident that occurred around 11 p.m. July 1 on US 76

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is asking the public to help locate the driver of a car they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run incident late Wednesday evening,

According to reports, the collision happened around 11:04 p.m. on US 76, near Colony Church Road in Newberry County. The driver of a vehicle identified as a 2013-2015 Nissan Altima was traveling west when the accident occurred. A bicyclist was struck and received fatal injuries from the collision.

The color of the vehicle is unknown but the car may have damage to the front and under-carriage.