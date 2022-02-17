Ninth day of testimony in Holly Hill murder trial

Ninth day of testimony wrapped up in the murder trial of three men charged with killing four in Holly Hill.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Testimony has wrapped up for the 9th day in the murder trial of three men charged with killing four people in Holly Hill.

Robert Bailey, Antly Scott who goes by the nickname of 'Jackie Man' and Luther Smith are all on trial.

Former defendant turned states witness, Derrick Coleman, was on the witness stand Thursday.

He testified he remembered the moments right after the shooting deaths, tensions were high.

Attorney: "When Jackie-Man got back to the house, did he say anything?"

Coleman: "Yeah, well, when he got back to the truck, again I'm just like screaming at him. 'What the ***** you guys do? What the hell is going on? What the **** you guys do?' You know 'What happened.' That's when Jackie-Man screamed at me. He said, 'I just killed five ****ing people; quit giving me ****.' And I pretty much shut up right there. I didn't say anything after that."

Attorney: (Pointing to Antly Scott) "That man back there?"

Coleman: "Yes."

Attorney: "Jackie-Man?"

Coleman: "Yes."

Attorney: "I just killed five people?"

Coleman: "Yes."

A fifth person was also shot but survived.