Home robbery after birthday party leaves man critically injured

Authorities say two armed, masked men ordered everyone in the home to the ground and took their belongings before gunfire erupted and a victim was wounded.

SUMTER, S.C. — A 52-year-old man is in the hospital with critical injuries after the armed robbery of a Sumter home on Thursday morning.

The Sumter Police Department reports that the victim was shot in his Royal Avenue home following a knock at the door around 2 a.m. People were still at the home for a birthday celebration when two armed and masked men forced their way in and ordered everyone to get on the floor.

The masked men then ordered everyone to hand over their belongings including purses, wallets, jewelry, and cell phones, police said.

Ultimately one of the five robbery victims was shot. He is currently described as critical but stable by Sumter Police.