x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Home robbery after birthday party leaves man critically injured

Authorities say two armed, masked men ordered everyone in the home to the ground and took their belongings before gunfire erupted and a victim was wounded.
Credit: WXIA

SUMTER, S.C. — A 52-year-old man is in the hospital with critical injuries after the armed robbery of a Sumter home on Thursday morning.

The Sumter Police Department reports that the victim was shot in his Royal Avenue home following a knock at the door around 2 a.m. People were still at the home for a birthday celebration when two armed and masked men forced their way in and ordered everyone to get on the floor.

The masked men then ordered everyone to hand over their belongings including purses, wallets, jewelry, and cell phones, police said.

Ultimately one of the five robbery victims was shot. He is currently described as critical but stable by Sumter Police.

No detailed description of the robbery suspects has been provided, other than saying the two were wearing dark clothing and masks. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Midlands mothers affected by gun violence call for action to stop the death of their children