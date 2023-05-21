West Columbia man sentenced to 20 years for trafficking crack cocaine and cocaine, possession of marijuana, and fleeing police

West Columbia man, Homer Marquette Chestnut, sentenced to 20 years in prison after leading police on a chase and found in possession of drugs packaged for sale.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A West Columbia man will spend the next two decades in prison after leading police on a chase and being in possession of several drug-related items along with cocaine packaged for sale.

Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court Solicitor S.R. Hubbard III's office announced on Friday that 44-year-old Homer Marquette Chestnut would be se spending 20 years in prison for concurrent sentences of trafficking crack cocaine and cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and failure to stop for blue lights.

Chestnut was already facing a sentence and given 30 days to turn himself in when, on April 16, 2022, he was spotted by Springdale Police as they were performing a routine property check at the Red Roof Inn on Airport Boulevard.

Officers attempted to talk with him but he rode away quickly on a motorcycle that had no license plate. At the time, the officers didn't know who he was.

They called ahead to the Cayce Police Department who soon spotted a bike and rider matching Chestnut's description. Officers said he was going over 100 mph at the time and refused to pull over for Cayce officers.

A pursuit followed for nine miles until the rider, later identified as Chestnut, wrecked on Atlas Road. It was after checking on him and recovering the items he was carrying that additional charges were then filed.

A Cayce officer was inventorying Chestnut's property for safekeeping when they checked his bookbag and found 30 grams of marijuana, two crack cookies that weighed about 44 grams, about 24 grams of cocaine, and a digital scale with white powder residue.

Authorities said the cocaine was individually packaged for sale.

The solicitor's office added that Chestnut has three prior convictions for trafficking narcotics and five other convictions for the distribution of narcotics.