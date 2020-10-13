Homicides down 17% in 2020, Columbia police say

A murder on Rosewood Drive this past weekend marked Columbia's 17th homicide this year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, Columbia police announced an arrest in the fatal shooting on Rosewood Drive Saturday night. The death was Columbia’s 17th homicide this year.

Columbia Police Officers were called to the 3600 block of Rosewood Drive right before midnight Saturday, where they found a woman inside the house with serious injuries. 31-year-old Paris Pralour died later at the hospital from a gunshot wound.

Neighbor Tim Graves was walking his dog when he saw police and EMS blocking off Rosewood Drive late Saturday night. "I knew something major had happened. I had a feeling it wasn’t good," he recalled.

Ra’Keesh Youmans, 19, has been charged with murder following the fatal shooting that killed Pralour.

Following the shooting on Rosewood, News 19 wanted to compare the statistics of shootings this year compared to 2019.

The Columbia Police Department said homicides are down 17%. They also note violent crime is down 10%, robbery is down 23% and burglary is down 25%.

“Although these are promising trends, violent crime remains high compared to other cities our size,” Jennifer Timmons, spokesperson for Columbia PD said. “The majority of gun crime is still occurring in North Columbia,” she added.