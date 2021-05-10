Second shooting at Broad River nightclub in a week

The Hookah on the River club is being investigated for a second weekend shooting, this one leaving one person hurt.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking into the second shooting in just a week at a local nightclub.

The incidents involved the Hookah on the River on Broad River Road.

The most recent incident happened Saturday, May 8. Deputies say they got a call around 10 a.m. that day that a man was at the hospital with a gunshot wound. The man told them he'd been shot at the Hookah hours earlier. He then been taken to the hospital and dropped off.

Deputies did not say what they think led up to the shooting of if any suspects had been identified. They also didn't say how severe his injuries were.

Back on May 3, deputies say a security guard was shot at the club. Deputies say in that incident, someone began firing shots causing everyone to run from the scene. Deputies were then able to find the guard, who'd been hit by gunfire in the upper body.

He was transported to a local hospital.