KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A house fire in Kershaw County was started by arson, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

On July 10, shortly after 11 p.m., Camden Fire Department was dispatched when a woman called 911 and said her house was on fire. Camden Fire Department responded to the 1300 block of Chestnut Ferry Road where they discovered a white wood sided home on fire.

After the fire was deemed under control, fire officials noted that there were multiple points of origin. According to officials, at the time of the fire, there was one person inside the home who managed to escape without serious injury.

Investigators secured a search warrant for the home and collected several samples from the fire. The samples were sent off to SLED for analysis, and the forensic report back said the cause of the fire was determined to be arson.

Investigators are requesting the community’s assistance in bringing the responsible parties to justice.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at (803)-425-1512 or CrimeStoppers 888-274-6372.