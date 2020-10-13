Houston attorney charged with repeatedly recording co-worker in office bathroom

Precinct 4 investigators say they found several hundred video and image files of the victim on a phone owned by Landon Keating.

HOUSTON — A Houston attorney is facing legal charges himself for allegedly recording a co-worker using the bathroom.

Landon Keating, 30, is charged with five counts of invasive visual recordings.

The victim told Precinct 4 deputies she found the cell phone hidden in the bathroom of her office. She discovered several videos of herself using the bathroom on the phone owned by Keating, according to Precinct 4 investigators.

The case was turned over to the High-tech Crimes Unit.

Investigators say they found several hundred video and image files of the victim on the phone, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Keating was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

His bond was set at $25,000, $5,000 for each count.