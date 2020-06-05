HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's need your help locating a man accused of causing injury to a child on the city’s southside.

Dylan Deval Johnson, 23, is wanted for Injury to a Child.

In a Crime Stoppers statement on Wednesday, police allege the crime happened back on Oct. 22, 2019.

“Johnson assaulted a child in the 8100 block of the Livingston Street in Houston, Texas. During the investigation, it was revealed that the fugitive burned the bottom of the child’s feet and thigh while the child was in his care. The burns were consistent with the imprint of a clothing iron," stated Crime Stoppers.

Johnson is described as a black male, approximately five feet, four inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

