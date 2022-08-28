Police said the suspect set fire to multiple units and waited for residents to come outside before he opened fire.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Dunlap Street near the intersection of Bissonnet and Hillcroft in southwest Houston.

Police said the suspect set fire to multiple residences and waited for those inside to come out when he started opening fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene first and began fighting the fire when the suspect started shooting. Police said they don't know if the suspect was firing at HFD, but that firefighters had to take cover.

An HPD officer arrived and spotted the suspect in the parking lot wearing all black and armed with a shotgun when the officer shot and killed the suspect.

Two other victims were deceased at the scene in the shooting. A third victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. Two other victims were shot and injured, but only one was taken to the hospital.

"I've seen things that I haven't seen before in 32 years, and it's happened time and time again," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at the scene. "We just ask that the community come together."

Finner said the suspect may have been recently evicted, which could've led to the shooting.

No officers or firefighters were injured in the incident, according to police.

The officer who shot and killed the suspect will be put on administrative leave, according to department policy. Bodycam footage of the shooting will be released within 30 days, which is also department policy.