HPD: 2 masked men killed during possible 'jugging' attempt at East End business that had been hit before

A preliminary investigation revealed the business owner was coming back from a bank when he was hit in the back of the head on S. Sgt. Macario Garcia Drive.

HOUSTON — Two masked men were shot and killed during a botched robbery in Houston's East End on Wednesday, according to the Houston Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed the business owner was coming back from a bank when he was hit in the back of the head. When he turned around, he saw two masked men wearing gloves and he immediately opened fire. An employee came out, saw what was going on and also fired shots at the robbers.

Both alleged robbers were pronounced dead at Ruiz Cash & Carry on S. Sgt. Macario Garcia Drive near Wayside Drive.

According to HPD Asst. Chief Chandra Hatcher, investigators believe the shooting was an attempted jugging. That's when robbers follow the victim from a bank or check-cashing business to steal their money.

“It scares us just because a situation like that had already happened here," Jacqueline Hernandez, an employee's daughter said.

Her dad, Javier Hernandez, is usually the one who takes cash to the bank. But today it was his boss who did it.

“He was a little shaken up when we got here, just because he was like, 'You know, I got lucky,'" Jaqueline Hernandez said.

Police said a third suspect heard the shooting and took off in a newer model black Lincoln Navigator with Texas license plate RTS-3919.

HPD asks anyone with information on the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

