Video shows 3 women beating and robbing victim for her purse

The victim told police she was approached by three unknown women who demanded her purse, then chased her after she tried to run away.

HOUSTON — Police are looking to identify three women caught on video brutally beating and robbing a woman for her purse.

The incident happened on May 23 around 2 a.m. at a gas station parking lot in the 7600 block of Airline Drive.

The victim told police she was meeting up with an acquaintance at the gas station when the three women approached her and demanded her purse.

When she tried to run away, police say the victim was chased by the suspects. One of the suspects eventually caught up to her and slammed her to the ground.

Two of the suspects then started punching and hitting the victim's head against the pavement several times before forcibly taking her purse and fleeing in an unknown direction.

The video is so disturbing that HPD blurred part of the violent beating before releasing it. We don't know the condition of the victim at this time.

All three suspects are described as Hispanic females of unknown ages.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Information on the incident that leads to a charge or arrest of felony suspects can result in a $5,000 cash payment.