Woman victim of brazen daylight robbery outside her Houston home

Ring video captured the scary robbery when the armed suspect ambushed the woman, searched her and took off with her purse.

Houston police are hoping someone will recognize a bold robber caught in the act by a Ring camera.

HPD robbery investigators say the armed suspect hopped out of a car and rushed toward a woman who had just arrived at her southwest Houston home.

He pointed a gun at her and demanded her money. After she threw her purse and other belongings toward him, the suspect searched her pockets.

The robber then scooped up the purse, a shopping bag and other items and ran back to the car where his getaway driver was waiting.

Thankfully, the victim wasn't hurt.

It happened on Saturday, March 26, around 7:35 a.m., in the 4300 block of Boynton Drive near West Orem Drive in Southwest Houston.

The suspects got away in a black, four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra.

The robber, about 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, was wearing a maroon hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.