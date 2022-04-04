Woman victim of brazen daylight robbery outside her Houston home

Houston police are hoping someone will recognize a bold robber caught in the act by a Ring camera.
HPD robbery investigators say the armed suspect hopped out of a car and rushed toward a woman who had just arrived at her southwest Houston home.
He pointed a gun at her and demanded her money. After she threw her purse and other belongings toward him, the suspect searched her pockets.
The robber then scooped up the purse, a shopping bag and other items and ran back to the car where his getaway driver was waiting.
Thankfully, the victim wasn't hurt.
It happened on Saturday, March 26, around 7:35 a.m., in the 4300 block of Boynton Drive near West Orem Drive in Southwest Houston.
The suspects got away in a black, four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra.
The robber, about 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, was wearing a maroon hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.
Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
