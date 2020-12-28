One woman injured, another detained after shooting in North Columbia, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman has been shot and another woman has been detained by police in North Columbia, according to Columbia police.
Police say they have detained a female in connection with a shooting in the 3000 block of Howell Court.
A female victim has been taken to a local hospital, police say.
If you have any information about the shooting, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.
This is a developing story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.