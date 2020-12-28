x
One woman injured, another detained after shooting in North Columbia, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman has been shot and another woman has been detained by police in North Columbia, according to Columbia police. 

Police say they have detained a female in connection with a shooting in the 3000 block of Howell Court. 

A female victim has been taken to a local hospital, police say. 

This is a developing story. Additional details will be posted as they become available. 