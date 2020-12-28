One woman injured, another detained after shooting in North Columbia, police say

A woman has been injured and another woman has been detained after a shooting in North Columbia, according to Columbia police.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman has been shot and another woman has been detained by police in North Columbia, according to Columbia police.

Police say they have detained a female in connection with a shooting in the 3000 block of Howell Court.

A female victim has been taken to a local hospital, police say.

#ColumbiaPDSC investigators have detained a female in connection with a shooting incident at the 3000 block of Howell Ct. The female victim has been taken to a local hospital. Monitor this social platform for updates. pic.twitter.com/lOoPZOfvzr — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 27, 2020

If you have any information about the shooting, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.