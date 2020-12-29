Woman accused of shooting woman in back, police say

Campbell is accused shooting another woman in the 3000 block of Howell Court on Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting in north Columbia on Sunday, according to police.

Columbia police say Nickia Campbell is charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

#ColumbiaPDSC investigators have detained a female in connection with a shooting incident at the 3000 block of Howell Ct. The female victim has been taken to a local hospital. Monitor this social platform for updates. pic.twitter.com/lOoPZOfvzr — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 27, 2020