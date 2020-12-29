Woman accused of shooting woman in back, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting in north Columbia on Sunday, according to police.
Columbia police say Nickia Campbell is charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Campbell is accused shooting another woman in the 3000 block of Howell Court on Sunday.
Investigators say Campbell was arguing with a male relative when she shot at a car he was in with a female. The female was shot in the back and, at last check, was in stable but critical condition, police say.