Human remains discovered in Beaufort County

An autopsy was planned at the Medical University of South Carolina.

BEAUFORT, S.C. — Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Beaufort County.

The remains were found around 6 p.m. Monday in a wooded area near a marsh off in the Shell Point area, WCSC-TV reported. Beaufort County sheriff’s officials and the coroner’s office are investigating.

The remains are in an advanced stage of decomposition, authorities said. They do not yet know the deceased person’s identity or the cause of death.