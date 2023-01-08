Feds searching for 2 kidnapping suspects after 3 migrants shot, 3 held hostage and tortured in Houston hotel

The kidnappers released two of the hostages, a man and a woman, after their families paid a ransom. Another woman was rescued by an elite team of FBI team agents.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — We've learned more about a human smuggling case that ended with three migrants shot and wounded and three others taken hostage and tortured at a Houston hotel.

The feds said Tuesday that a total of eight adults and two juveniles have now been charged in the case but two of the accused kidnappers are still on the run.

Santiago Hernandez Jr., 26, and Lorie Lin Flowers, 25, both from Houston, are believed to be together and are considered armed and dangerous. The FBI said they could be in Eagle Pass, Texas or across the border in Piedras Negras in Coahuila, Mexico.

"They're not going to stop, we know they're continuing to conduct these kidnapping for ransoms, we know those two are still doing it," FBI Special Agent in Charge James Smith said.

If you see them, call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324). A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to their arrest.

Zachary Austin Palomo, 28, Alex Anthony Fisher, 26, and Brenda Roxana Serrano Figueroa, 25, also from Houston, remain in federal custody on federal kidnapping charges.

Josiah Lamarion Jackson, 17, and an unidentified juvenile were also arrested on state kidnapping charges.

Three more people, Brian Martinez, 24, and Christian Hernandez, 25, both from East Bernard and Miguel Gonzalez, 33, from Richmond, are charged with human smuggling.

Feds describe what happened

The whole thing started on March 18 when human smugglers left Eagle Pass, Texas and reportedly headed for Houston with six undocumented people. They were on I-10 in Waller County when several vehicles chased them down and opened fire on their truck. Three migrants were shot and wounded and the other three were kidnapped, according to federal agents.

U.S. Attorney Southern District Alamdar S. Hamdani said they were held hostage at two Houston motels where they were beaten and threatened.

"Videos of those beatings were sent to the victims’ family members," Hamdani said. "Two families paid significant ransoms for two of the hostages.”

Those two migrants, a man and a woman, were set free.

As we reported on March 23, the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team surrounded a motel off Beltway 8 in the Greenspoint area to rescue the third hostage.

Hamdani said one of the kidnappers came out of the motel room armed and was shot and killed by FBI agents. His family later identified him as Alberto Montes II.

A second person at the motel was arrested. The woman they were holding was rescued, according to the FBI.

The feds are warning migrants to stay away from smugglers who often take their money to get them across the border and then demand more money once they're on U.S. soil.

“Many migrants come to the United States in hopes of a better life, of lives that would lead to the American dream,” said. “But when they do so through human smugglers, they place their lives in the hands of individuals motivated only by profit.”