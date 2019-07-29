ROBSTOWN, Texas — A 911 call led Nueces County constables to an admitted human smuggler and three undocumented immigrants Monday morning in Robstown, Texas. Authorities said they are looking for five more.

According to Nueces County Precinct 5 constables, a 911 call came in at around 10 a.m. Monday from a man who reported that he was trapped on a train in Robstown. Once he was found and rescued, the told authorities that he was leading eight undocumented immigrants into the country.

Nueces County constables, the U.S. Border Patrol and the Robstown Police Department were able to find and detain three of the undocumented immigrants, but as of 11:30 a.m. Monday five more were still on the run.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

