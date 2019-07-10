FLORENCE, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is seeking the public's assistance with information and locating potential victims in connection to a human trafficking case in Florence County.

Jason Roger Pope, 42, was arrested Aug. 29, 2019, and charged with three counts of trafficking in persons, three counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct, second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, promoting prostitution of a minor, and kidnapping.

According to the arrest warrants, on or around July 1, 2019, Pope allegedly recruited a minor through social media explicitly for commercial sex acts (prostitution). Pope engaged in sexual battery of a victim during the commission of a human trafficking and/or kidnapping by confining the victim to a room within a residence in Darlington. Officers say he compelled the victim to engage in sex acts with intent to extort and threaten the victim to perform further sexual acts for money or any other thing of value

Authorities believe there may be additional potential victims or individuals who may be aware of additional crimes associated with this case. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact SLED at 866-472-8477.

Pope has been booked in the Florence County Detention Center, where he remains as bond was denied on all charges.