Two dead in shooting off Decker Boulevard in Columbia

The shooting happened around 10 AM on Hunt Club Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two people are dead following a shooting at a set of apartments just off Decker Boulevard in Columbia.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 7600 block of Hunt Club Road just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers say when they got there, they found three people who'd been shot. According to deputies, two of the victims were pronounced deceased at the scene, while a a third victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies have not yet said if they known who is responsible for the shooting or if anyone is in custody. They also have not given any details on what they think might have led to the shooting.