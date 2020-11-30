Man arrested, charged with possession of weapons of mass destruction in Huntersville

The CMPD Bomb Squad was called to the scene and was able to safely remove the item from the area.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A man in Huntersville has been arrested and charged for possession of weapons of mass destruction, Huntersville Police confirmed.

Saturday afternoon, Huntersville Police responded to the 8400 block of Streamview Drive to assist a victim who was retrieving items from a home due to a previous domestic disturbance. While police were there, they noticed an "unusual device" and evacuated people from the area.

The CMPD Bomb Squad was called to the scene and was able to safely remove the item from the area.

A tweet from the Huntersville Fire Department says crews were on the scene for just over four hours Saturday assisting police.

*8:45pm UPDATE* All Huntersville Fire & Charlotte Fire units have cleared from the Streamview Drive assist Police call. Scene is safe. Total on scene time was just over 4hours. — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) November 29, 2020

Sunday, Huntersville Police and the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Taskforce made an arrest in the case. Justin Lloyd Colman, 38, was arrested on two counts of possessing a weapon of mass destruction and two counts of possessing a firearm by a felon.

More information on the case is expected to be made public on Monday. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest as more information becomes available.