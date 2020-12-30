Three children and two adults were found dead in a home on Christmas day. Deputies believe Jaquita Chase killed her family members before killing herself.

ATKINS, Ark. — Pope County deputies believe a woman killed her three children, her mother, and then herself at a house on Pine Ridge Road Christmas night.

"All I can think about is, I hope Jesus was there holding them girls,” said Benjamin Chase, husband to the alleged killer.

Chase said he is hurting.

He's the husband of Jaquita Chase, an Atkins woman who police believe committed the crime.

"I don't know how anyone can take out their children in their right mind,” said Chase.

Chase and his wife separated two years ago, but kept in contact.

To the youngest child, Danielle, he became a father figure, but he said he loved each of the kids as his own.

"They loved to play on the farm. Abigail loved to milk the cows, she thought she was a big girl,” said Chase.

He's mixed with emotions, but mostly angry.

Pope County deputies continue to investigate with no motive in sight, but Chase believes someone knows why his estranged wife snapped.

"There are people out there who know things and have answers, and I hope if they see this that they'll come forward,” said Chase.

He hopes others learn a lesson from this tragedy, that life is precious and not always guaranteed.

"Opens their eyes and says, 'Hey look, I don't have a lot of time. Anything could happen,'” said Chase.

Chase will keep his pictures close and his memories closer as he prays for everyone involved.

"It hurts my heart that they are suffering that pain,” said Chase.