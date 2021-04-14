Police say the officer was transported to Hutchinson Health and is in stable condition.

HUTCHINSON, Minn. — An officer is hospitalized after being assaulted and dragged from a vehicle at a "high rate of speed" during a traffic stop in Hutchinson Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The Hutchinson Police Department said the officer pulled over a man who reportedly assaulted an employee at a Menards hardware store.

During the traffic stop, which occurred just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, police say the officer at one point became trapped in the window and the suspect drove off with the officer still hanging onto the vehicle. Officials say the officer was hit in the head with a hammer during the struggle. The officer was taken to Hutchinson Health and is in "stable condition," according to police.

Before the traffic stop, Hutchinson police say officers attempted to stop the vehicle and a slow pursuit occurred in the area of the Hutchinson Mall near South Grade Road and Highway 15 South. The vehicle eventually stopped near Highway 15 and Freemont Avenue Southwest.