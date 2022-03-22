NCDOT confirmed all lanes of I-85 South had reopened in the area shortly before 10 p.m.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston EMS (GEMS) said a person had to be taken to a hospital from I-85 after an apparent shooting Tuesday evening. Police confirmed the victim died at the hospital due to his injuries.

He has been identified as 19-year-old Uriah Diondreus McCree.

Police responded to I-85 near Exit 13 shortly before 5:45 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found McCree, who had been shot multiple times.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said all southbound lanes near Exit 13, close to the state line with South Carolina, were shut down. NCDOT confirmed all lanes of I-85 South had reopened in the area shortly before 10 p.m.

Gaston County Scanner Radio, which tracks emergency radio traffic and scenes in the area, shared a video of the scene on Twitter.

Bessemer City Police, Gastonia Police, Gaston County Police, Kings Mountain Police and the Gaston County Sheriff's Office all assisted in the incident, and the Bessemer City Fire Department provided on-scene assistance.