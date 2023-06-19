4 people found dead at home in Idaho; neighbor arrested

Idaho State Police said 31-year-old Majorjon Kaylor, now charged for the quadruple murder, was the victims' neighbor. A 16-year-old was among the deceased.

Example video title will go here for this video

KELLOGG, Idaho — The 31-year-old man suspected of killing four of his neighbors in their home on Sunday in Kellogg, was formally charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

Majorjon A. Kaylor appeared in a Shoshone County courtroom Tuesday morning - where the judge ordered he remain in jail without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 3.

ISP and the Shoshone County Coroner's Office has identified the victims as Kenneth Guardipee, 65, Kenna Guardipee, 41, Devin Smith, 18, and Aiken Smith, 16.

The coroner's report deemed the cause and manner of death for all four victims to be homicide by gunshot.

Kaylor was arrested and booked into jail Sunday night following the discovery of the four victims at an apartment building in the 500 block of West Brown Avenue, near Interstate 90.

Detectives with Idaho State Police continue to investigate.

"This is a tragic situation that will affect the Kellogg community. Detectives continue working to establish a timeline and what led to the shooting," said ISP Lt. Paul Berger, the District 1 Investigations Lieutenant. "As this case will go through the judicial process, we are ensuring every angle is covered with a thorough investigation."

Although investigators have revealed that Kaylor was indeed a neighbor, they assert that they will not reveal the relationships between the suspect and the victims, nor will they release a potential motive.

Watch more coverage of this story